Rajouri/Jammu, May 22 (PTI) Security forces carried out a comprehensive area domination patrol (ADP) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri town, in an exercise that involved a large number of personnel, officials said.

The patrol commenced from the district police lines in Rajouri and traversed through key locations such as Gujjar Mandi, the main bus stand, the main market, Tariq bridge, Salani bridge before concluding at the police lines, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan BJP in Crisis? Vasundhara Raje's Absence in Working Committee Meeting Indicates All Is Not Well With Party.

Led by Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Amritpal Singh, the patrol had several police officers including Rajouri Additional SP Vivek Shekhar Sharma and officers from the Central armed paramilitary forces.

During the operation, the officers engaged in discussions with local traders and residents in Rajouri town, they said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Says 'Not in PM Race, Working To Get Opposition Parties Together'.

Amritpal Singh said the primary objective of the Area Domination Long Range Patrol was to enhance the familiarity of security forces with the surroundings. Additionally, the patrol aimed to bolster the confidence of the civilian population in the region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)