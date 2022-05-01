Chaibasa, May 1 (PTI) Security forces on Sunday detected three improvised explosive devices kept hidden by CPI (Maoists) in a jungle in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces comprising CRPF and district armed force launched a special search operation in the Maktulor jungle under the jurisdiction of Tonto police station on the directive of Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar.

In course of the operation, the security personnel stumbled upon three IEDs kept hidden under stones, the statement said.

The IEDs each weighing 5 kg were planted by Maoists to target security personnel.

The bomb disposal squad defused the explosive devices in the jungle.

