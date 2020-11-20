Srinagar, Nov 20 (PTI) Security forces on Friday detected and later diffused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

An IED fitted in a pipe was detected near a local mosque at Shurat in the south Kashmir's Kulgam district, a police officer said.

He said the explosive device was later destroyed by a bomb disposal squad team on the spot without causing any loss.

