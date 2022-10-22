Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 22 (ANI): Security forces on Saturday seized contraband drugs worth more than Rs 51 crore in three separate operations and apprehended five persons in Mizoram's Aizawl and Champhai districts.

Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), along with Excise and Narcotics department Aizawl, recovered 1.50 lakh Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 49,99,50,000 from the Sawkartaichun area in Aizawl district on Saturday.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl based on specific information.

Based on the information received, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was launched by joint team of the troops of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl at Sawkartaichun and the team noticed the movement of the suspected vehicle in the area.

"The vehicle was stopped and a thorough spot-checking was carried out. During the checking, 1.50 lakh Methamphetamine tablets were found. The entire consignment of Methamphetamine tablets was seized and four persons were taken into custody by the joint team. The approximate cost of the recovered Methamphetamine tablets is Rs 49,99,50,000," a senior official of Assam Rifles said.

In the second operation, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered nine cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 11.70 lakh in Ruantlang area and apprehended one person and in another operation 121 patients of foreign origin cigarette worth Rs 1,57,30,000 were recovered in Zotlang area of Mizoram

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive Force, Champhai based on specific information.

The Assam Rifles team recovered the items which were dumped in Ruantlang and Zotlang areas The approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin cigarette is Rs 1,69,00,000.

The seized items and an apprehended person were handed over to the Customs department, Champhai for further legal proceedings. The ongoing smuggling of contraband drugs and foreign-origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar border.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram. (ANI)

