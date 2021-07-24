New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) A 41-year-old security guard was arrested on early Saturday for killing a person who allegedly used to harass his daughter in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area, police said.

The accused has been identified as Surmesh, a resident of Mahipalpur and native of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. He was working as a security guard with NS Security for the last four years, they said.

Surmesh was caught by the police while he was taking the body in a rickshaw to dispose it off, a senior officer said.

On Saturday, head constable Vinod Kumar spotted Surmesh carrying the body on a rickshaw and nabbed him, police said.

Police said the deceased had a tattoo on his left arm and a parking slip of IGI airport was found in his pocket. He was later identified as Santosh Kumar Jha (25), a resident of Mahipalpur and native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar. He was a driver in a courier company, the officer said.

Interrogation revealed that Jha was harassing the daughter of Surmesh for the last three years. He used to follow her whenever she went out, police said.

"On Thursday, Jha came to the house of the accused in a drunken condition and started arguing with him. During the arguments, they both went to the ground floor and entered in a vacant room,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

During the heated argument, Surmesh hit Jha and strangulated him with towel, the DCP said.

He kept the body inside a room in the basement of the building where he was working as a security guard. On Saturday, he was trying to dispose the body off and was caught. The accused is being produced in a court, Singh said.

Surmesh has a wife, a daughter and a son, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)