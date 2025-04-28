Digha (WB), Apr 28 (PTI) Security has been beefed up in and around the seaside town of Digha, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to inaugurate the newly built Jagannath Temple on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

Besides the deployment of at least 800 policemen, one company (around 80 personnel) of the NDRF has been posted along the 14 bathing ghats at Digha, he said.

"We have tightened the security to keep a check on any attempt to disrupt law and order here. Extra forces have been brought in from neighbouring districts as well. Civic volunteers have been also deployed," the officer told PTI.

He said police personnel from 12 districts were deployed in the seaside resort town.

"Several watch towers have been erected around Digha, where over 100 CCTVs were installed. Extra police personnel are guarding the entry points to the town," he said.

Vehicular movement has also been restricted from Monday evening as part of the security arrangements.

The new Jagannath Temple, a replica of the 12th-century shrine in Puri, is scheduled to be inaugurated on April 30 on the auspicious occasion of the 'Akshay Trithiya'. Digha is around 350 km from Puri.

"Keeping in mind a large number of tourists expected to come to Digha during this period, we have made provisions for speed boats at the ghats and beaches to keep a tab on crowd movement," the officer said, adding that drones will also be used for surveillance.

