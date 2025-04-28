New Delhi, April 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the YUGM Conclave at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Tuesday. YUGM (meaning "confluence" in Sanskrit) is a first-of-its-kind strategic conclave convening leaders from government, academia, industry, and the innovation ecosystem. It will contribute to India's innovation journey, driven by a collaborative project of around Rs 1,400 crore with joint investment from the Wadhwani Foundation and Government Institutions.

In line with the Prime Minister's vision of a self-reliant and innovation-led India, various key projects will be initiated during the conclave. They include Superhubs at IIT Kanpur (AI and Intelligent Systems) and IIT Bombay (Biosciences, Biotechnology, Health and Medicine); Wadhwani Innovation Network (WIN) Centers at top research institutions to drive research commercialization; and partnership with Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) for jointly funding late-stage translation projects and promoting research and innovation. ‘No Need to Worry, PM Narendra Modi Monitoring Situation in Jammu and Kashmir Post Pahalgam Terror Attack’, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The conclave will also include High-level Roundtables and Panel Discussions involving government officials, top industry and academic leaders; action-oriented dialogue on enabling fast-track translation of research into impact; a Deep Tech Startup Showcase featuring cutting-edge innovations from across India; and exclusive networking opportunities across sectors to spark collaborations and partnerships. Mandsaur Road Accident: PM Narendra Modi Announces INR 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Kin of 12 Dead After Van Plunges Into Well in Madhya Pradesh.

The Conclave aims to catalyse large-scale private investment in India's innovation ecosystem; accelerate research-to-commercialisation pipelines in frontier tech; strengthen academia-industry-government partnerships; advance national initiatives like ANRF and AICTE Innovation; democratize innovation access across institutions; and foster a national innovation alignment toward Viksit Bharat 2047.

