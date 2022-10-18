Srinagar, Oct 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday hit out at the critics of the government on killings of non-muslims in the union territory saying the record of previous rulers was bad enough to "blacken their faces."

"There have been some incidents (of killings) in the past three days. If I repeat the statistics of the past, there won't be enough ink to blacken their faces," Sinha said at a function at Raj Bhawan here.

He was speaking at the launch of book 'The Slum Queen' authored by Rouble Nagi.

The LG said those who have ruled Jammu and Kashmir for a long time should remember that in 1998, 26 Kashmiri Hindus were killed in Wandhama (Ganderbal) while 26 others were killed in Prankot (Udhampur).

"In 2000, 35 Sikhs were killed in Chattisingpora while 32 persons including seven Muslims were shot dead in an attack on Amarnath yatra the same year. Who was at the helm at that time?" he asked.

Sinha hit out at detractors saying there has been a considerable reduction in the number of killings since the Abrogation of Article 370.

"Questions are being raised that what happened to claims of ending terrorism with abrogation of Article 370. I want to say that there has been reduction.

"It is true that some innocent persons have been killed but this is also the truth that all out efforts are being made to ensure that the terror ecosystem, which was deliberately created and sustained, is rooted out," he added.

The LG claimed that in the past two and a half years not a single innocent person has been killed in security forces action.

"Wherever doubts have risen, stringent action has been taken," he said.

Sinha said the statistics for civilian killings in 2019-2022 have reduced by half compared to 2016-2019 period but people "have more hopes from us because there is a PM who is trusted by the country and the world."

"Curbs have been put on terror funding and support and those who are still indulging in it will have the last nail hammered into their coffins," he added.

