Mysuru, September 6: An errant car driver in Mysuru was slapped with a fine of Rs 11,000 for blocking the route of an ambulance ferrying an elderly patient to the hospital. The patient, who had suffered from heart attack, was declared dead on arrival at the medical facility. The doctors said he may had been saved if the ambulance would have arrived on time. Kerala: 19-Year Old Woman COVID-19 Patient Sexually Abused by Ambulance Driver.

The driver who was imposed the hefty amount of fine was identified as Jayanth. Mysuru city assistant commissioner of police (traffic) SN Sandesh Kumar said that an inquiry into the matter revealed that he was responsible for blocking the ambulance which was enroute to a multi-speciality hospital.

Jayanth was directed to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for blocking the movement of an ambulance, and another Rs 1,000 for rash driving. The fines were levied in accordance to the Motor Vehicles Act.

The deceased person, who had suffered the heart attack, was identified as 85-year-old Chandrashekhar Acharya, a resident of Chikmagalur town of Karnataka. O August 22, after he suffered a heart attack, the super senior citizen was being rushed to Mysuru for treatment.

Reports claimed that when the ambulance was near the Belavadi junction, Jayanth began to drive in a "zig zag" manner and prevent the emergency vehicle to move past him. At one point, he stopped his car and parked it in a manner which blocked the ambulance's movement, reported TOI. After repeated pleas from the ambulance driver and deceased's family member, he relented only after 15 minutes.

