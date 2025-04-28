Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): On Sunday, a case was registered against folk singer Neha Singh Rathore at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow under serious charges, including sedition. The FIR has been filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The case relates to comments made by Neha Singh Rathore regarding the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

In her X post, dated April 23, Rathore had alleged that the Modi-led government was running politics on the grounds of caste and religion. She even alleged the BJP government of "collecting votes in the name of Pulwama attack" and said that "the same will be repeated in case of Pahalgam attack".

The Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on April 22, claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepali national.

The complaint claims that her posts could spread caste-based hatred and anti-national sentiments.

The complaint was filed by poet Abhay Pratap Singh, also known as Abhay Singh, at Hazratganj police station. He accused Neha of repeatedly posting content that could disrupt communal peace and negatively influence public opinion against the nation.

According to the FIR, registered on April 27, the following sections have been invoked against her: Sections 196(1)(a), 196(1)(b), 197(1)(a), 197(1)(b), 197(1)(c), 197(1)(d), 353(1)(c), 353(2), 302, and 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 69A of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter, and further legal proceedings are underway. (ANI)

