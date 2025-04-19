India News | Seelampur Kunal Murder Case: Court Sends 'Lady Don' Zikra to 2-day Police Custody for Probe

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Saturday remanded 'Lady don' Zikra in police custody for two days in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Delhi's Seelampur area.

She was produced before the court after a fresh arrest, following her arrest in the Seelampur Kunal murder case.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Anmol Noharia remanded Zikra for two days' police custody after considering Delhi's application and submissions by the counsel for the accused.

She is to be produced on Monday before the court after the expiry of police remand.

The investigation officer moved an application seeking her two days of custody to arrest other accused persons and recover a weapon used in the crime.

The police told the court that she was a conspirator in the offence. They said they had recorded statements of some of the witnesses to this effect.

On the other hand, Advocate Abdul Gaffar, alongwith Danish Khan, appeared for the accused Zikra and opposed the prayer for police custody.

Counsel for the accused submitted that his client is innocent. Police have not mentioned the names of the witnesses whose statements have been recorded. She was made to sign blank papers.

Advocate Gaffar urged the court to permit him to meet the accused in police custody at a fixed time.

The investigation officer said that she had to be taken to some places, so a time-fixed meeting was not possible. The court asked him to cooperate with the Counsel.

According to the police, Zikra's cousins, Sahil and Dilshad, attacked the boy, Kunal, with knives. Both accused are still on the run, and the police are searching for them.

Zikra told the police that her cousin, Sahil, was attacked in November last year by two boys, Lala and Shambhu, who were friends of Kunal. Kunal was also present at the time, but since he was a minor, his name was not mentioned in the FIR.

Zikra and Sahil believed that Kunal was responsible for the attack, so they decided to take revenge.

The Delhi Police have formed ten teams to trace and arrest the other accused. Officers are scanning CCTV footage to track their escape routes and are conducting raids in different parts of Delhi.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that justice would be served in the case of the 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death and later declared dead at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

"I have spoken to the Police commissioner about the murder of a 17-year-old boy, Kunal. He was attacked with knives and was rushed to the Jai Prakash hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival," Gupta told reporters.

Meanwhile, the victim's mother said she had not received any updates from the police and accused the authorities of helping the culprits escape.

The murdered teenager, identified as Kunal, was killed in the J Block area of Seelampur. (ANI)

