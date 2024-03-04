New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Highlighting the centre's efforts in combating drug menace in the country, Union home ministry stated that the seized drugs during the Modi government were thirty times as compared to the previous government from 2016-2013.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah sent out a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) and released three videos about the Modi government's success in dealing with the menace of drugs

In one of the posts Shah said, "The Modi government's ruthless approach towards narco-trade has borne effective results. The upshot of this approach is the drastic rise in the number of arrests and seizures."

On account of the multipronged efforts made by the Modi government to rein in the illegal drug trade, the quantity of narcotics seized increased by almost 100% and the cases registered against those dealing in it increased by 152%.

"A #DrugsFreeBharat is the greatest gift to our future generations. Our nation is speeding to achieve this goal through the detection of drugs, destruction of drug networks, and detention of culprits while rehabilitating addicts under the leadership of PM Modi Ji," Union Minister Amit Shah stated in a post on X.

According to the data released by the Home Ministry, during the period 2006 to 2013, the number of cases registered was 1257 in number which shot up by 3 times during 2014-2023 to 3755. The arrests increased by 4 times from 1363 in the 2006-13 period to 5745 in the 2014-23 period. The quantity of seized drugs doubled during the Modi regime to 3.95 lakh kgs from 1.52 lakh kgs seized during 2006-13. The value of seized drugs jumped 30 times during the Modi government to Rs.22,000 crore from Rs.768 crore achieved in the period 2006-13.

The anti-narcotics agencies also destroyed 12 lakh kgs of drugs worth Rs.12,000 crores during the Modi government, stated an official release.

Earlier, in February, the Indian Navy in a joint operation with NCB, apprehended a suspicious boat carrying almost 3,300 kg of contraband off the coast of Gujarat. The seizure makes it the largest in terms of quantity, in recent times, said the Indian Navy in a statement. (ANI)

