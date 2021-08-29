New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) A self-help book to combat negative energy among those hit by the coronavirus pandemic was released here on Sunday.

Authored by Gohan Kumar, a public speaker, youth personality development coach and banker, the book titled "Instant Positivity" is aimed at providing a tool to those whose lives have been affected by the pandemic.

According to the author, who himself successfully fought the deadly contagion during its first wave in Delhi last year, those infected with the virus instantly become "popular" in their neighbourhood, but not in a good way as they are often seen as villains, paving the way for negative energy to surround them.

"During the peak of the pandemic last year, I met a group of seemingly dejected teenagers sitting idle near my house and asked them what was bothering them. They said their lives have been turned upside down by COVID-19 and now, they are uncertain about their future," Kumar said.

Since he himself had suffered from the same negative energy, the author said he decided to play his part to uplift the spirits of those who thought the end of their lives was near due to the virus.

Kumar said the book talks about how people can change their state of mind from being negative to positive and get rid of all the ill thoughts.

"I want to assure everyone that there is light at the end of this tunnel and there is no reason to let themselves down in the fight against the coronavirus. All they need is positive energy, which is inside everyone and which needs to be recognised," he said.

The book, besides highlighting the recollection of Kumar's experiences, rejections, moments and celebrations, also suggests how people can manage to eradicate negativity from their lives.

At the book launch event, a discussion on "Instant Positivity" was moderated by author Sherry, who Kumar recognises as his mentor.

Kumar urged youngsters, especially teenagers, to read the book which, according to him, would go a long way in not only helping them cope with the challenges life throws at them but also to be an example for others around them.

