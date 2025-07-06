New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The semi-decomposed body of a 35-year-old man was found inside a locked rented house in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area on Sunday afternoon, a police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohd Idrish, a resident of New Usmanpur, he said.

Also Read | BRICS Remains a Powerful Force for Economic Cooperation and Global Good, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Police were alerted in the afternoon about foul smell emanating from the locked premises, following which a team from the New Usmanpur police station reached the spot.

"On entering the house, a male body was found lying on the floor in a semi-decomposed state. The Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory team inspected the scene," the officer said.

Also Read | Marathi Medium Helped My Conceptual Understanding in School: CJI BR Gavai Amid Language Row.

The body was sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem and legal proceedings were initiated. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death and circumstances surrounding the incident, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)