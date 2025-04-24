New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) has extended its support to central government ahead of Thursday's all-party meeting to be held to discuss the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu Kashmir in which 26 people were killed.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant informed Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju that he'll not be able to attend the all-party meeting. However, he extended support to the central government, saying "We stand firmly with the decisions and action initiated by the GOI to counter this cowardly, dastardly attack."

Also Read | India Suspends Pakistan Government Official X Account Following Pahalgam Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir in Latest Move.

"Received your message about today's all-party meeting, but regret to inform you that I will not be able to attend the meeting due to unavoidable circumstances. But assure you on behalf of Shivsena, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Party, that at this crucial juncture and when 28 innocent tourists have been killed in the attack by terrorists, we stand firmly with the decisions and action initiated by the GOI to counter this cowardly, dastardly attack," Sawant wrote to Rijiju.

According to the sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the all-party meeting.

Also Read | What Is SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme? What Will Happen to Pakistanis Staying in India Under SVES After Pahalgam Terror Attack?.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will represent the party at the meeting to discuss the attack in which 26 people were killed. Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena released a statement informing of the participation of Shrikant Shinde and expressed "unwavering" support.

"Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will represent the party at the all-party meeting to be held today in New Delhi. In light of the recent developments in Jammu & Kashmir and the ongoing national security concerns, Shrikant Shinde will convey Shiv Sena's firm stand on national unity, security, and the unwavering support for every citizen affected by the Pahalgam attack," Shiv Sena said.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal (United) will not be able to attend the meeting in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madhubani in Bihar. However, the party expressed complete support for the government.

JDU Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha, said, "All top JDU leaders are engaged in the Prime Minister's program in Madhubani district today, so we are not able to attend the all-party meeting. Whatever decision will be taken in the meeting, JDU will stand with the government decision and support the Government in the country's interest."

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)