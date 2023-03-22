Guwahati, Mar 22 (PTI) The Chief Engineer of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) was on Wednesday arrested while accepting bribe from a complainant, an official said.

The Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (V&AC) wing of Assam Police arrested GMC Chief Engineer Indrajit Bora, who is alleged to have demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe from the complainant for releasing his security deposit of Rs 1.6 lakh.

"A team trapped and apprehended Bora immediately after he accepted the bribe from the complainant for releasing his security deposit," V&AC Additional Director General Surendra Kumar tweeted.

Later, Assam Police in a release said Bora was caught immediately after he accepted Rs 6,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.

"The tainted bribe amount was recovered from the possession of Indrajit Bora and the same has been seized in presence of independent witnesses," it added.

Subsequently, during search of the residential premises of the arrested public servant, the V&AC sleuths recovered Rs 6,93,600 cash, documents of 19 bank accounts in his and his immediate family members' names, one premium German luxury sedan in the name of his wife and documents of one multi-utility vehicle in his wife's name.

Kumar also said that two more government employees and one civilian were arrested red-handed from different parts of the state for demanding and accepting bribes.

The Lat Mandal of Biswanath Revenue Circle along with a middleman were nabbed from Sonitpur district, while the Lat Mandal of Baghbor Revenue Circle was arrested from Barpeta, he added.

