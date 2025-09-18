Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], September 18 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and national council member Chetoor Balakrishnan (80) passed away. He had been resting at his residence in Omassery, Kozhikode, due to age-related ailments. The funeral will be held at his home compound on Thursday at 5 pm.

Balakrishnan had served as BJP state vice-president and Kozhikode district president. He also held several positions, including Mukkam Grama Panchayat member (twice), president of Mukkam Service Cooperative Bank, BSNL advisory committee member, Kerala Gramin Bank director, and member of the Central Government Vigilance and Monitoring Committee.

Also Read | Who Is Vannu D Great? All About Bhojpuri Actress Who Alleged Sex Abuse, Secret Marriage With YouTuber Mani Meraj in Viral Videos.

A retired teacher from Malayamma AUP School, he had contested from Koduvally constituency in the 1996 assembly elections.

He is survived by his wife Padmavathy, sons C.B. Binoj (teacher, St. Michael's Higher Secondary School) and C.B. Anoop, and daughter-in-law Dr. Cine Binoj. (ANI)

Also Read | 'No Moral Right To Tell PM Narendra Modi To Stop After 75, I Am 85': Sharad Pawar on Retirement Age Row (Watch Video).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)