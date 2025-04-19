New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) A painting exhibition by a senior bureaucrat, showcasing heightened awareness and a sense of transcendence, will open here for the public on Monday.

The exhibition by K Subramaniam, titled "Venu Naad" or the sound of the flute, symbolises the breath of the universe -- the subtle, all-pervasive sound that resonates within all and is believed to be a fundamental aspect of the universe.

"Like the soft notes of a flute, the exhibited paintings seek to evoke an inner stillness, a heightened awareness and a sense of transcendence," according to the exhibition's invitation letter.

The exhibition will be held from April 21 to 26 at the Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road. Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has consented to be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony.

Subramaniam, popularly known as Mani, is currently serving as the Director General, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

An Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IAAS) officer, Subramaniam has been pursuing art as a passion for the last four decades.

A self-taught artist, his works arise from an innate personal vision that tries to engage the viewer through a wider awareness, using mystical themes and experiences.

The influence of Indian and western philosophy, Sufism and Zen is reflected in his works.

"This exhibition is not just a display of art; it is an invitation to a journey beyond the visible -- to listen to the silence, to hear the colours and to feel the music of existence," the invitation reads.

