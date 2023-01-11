New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The Indian Air Force's Director General Air Operations Air Marshal Surat Singh on Tuesday, delivered a talk on 'Air Strategy in two front scenario' at the College of Defence Management.

During his address, he gave insights on capability enhancement and integration across platforms, and netcentric ops.

Air Marshal Surat Singh also emphasized on Atmanirbharta and disruptive technologies as the way ahead.

Singh recently took over as the Director General Air Operations on January 1 and is responsible for looking after operations of the force. (ANI)

