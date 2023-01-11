Kolkata, January 11: A man was arrested on Tuesday for abducting a placement agency owner from Bihar to "get even" with him. The arrested accused, along with four others, kept the man as a hostage for four days in South Kolkata. Telangana Shocker: Man Kidnapped, Stripped Naked and Thrashed by Youngsters in Outskirts of Hyderabad, Case Registered.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the accused was identified as SK Salim, a 36-year-old man from RK Chatterjee Road in Kasba, who allegedly set up an elaborate trap for the victim. As per the plan, the victim came to a secluded spot of the Maidan from where he was abducted. The man was asked to pay Rs. 10 lakh ransom but was let go when he paid Rs 1 lakh. During interrogation, it was revealed that the victim had allegedly raised Rs 35 lakh from the accused promising government jobs. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Kidnapped, Assaulted After Asking Friend To Repay Vehicle Loan on Time; Complaint Lodged.

A counter-complaint was filed by the accused stating that they were duped by the placement agency owner, identified as Rajesh Kumar Ray. The accused alleged that they were promised government jobs but the agency owner failed to deliver his promise. After this, they hatched a plan to trap him. Accordingly, they made anonymous calls and asked if he could arrange jobs for some more youths from south Kolkata. He was asked to meet at the Maidan five days ago. There, he was forced into a vehicle and was held hostage for nearly 96 hours.

