Lucknow, Jun 10 (PTI) Senior journalist Biswadeep Ghosh passed away due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital here on Friday, his colleague said.

Ghosh, 57, was working as a News Coordinator with The Pioneer newspaper here. He had earlier worked in Times of India and Hindustan Times.

He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

At around 10pm Thursday, Ghosh felt dizziness and suffered an heart sttack. He was taken to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil hospital and from there he was referred to Medanta, where he suffered another heart attack, the colleague said.

He died at around 11.30 am on Friday.

Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Speaker Satish Mahana and several cabinet ministers have condoled the death of the senior journalist.

