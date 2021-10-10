Bhubaneswar, Oct 10 (PTI) Body of a man, identified as the son of senior journalist Nabin Das, was Sunday recovered from a pond at Patrapada village in the outskirts of the state capital, a police officer said.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Manish Anurag Das, the eldest son of the editor of Odiya daily ‘Nirbhay'.

Manish had gone missing from Infocity police limits on Saturday.

Family members alleged that he was kidnapped and later killed.

“We have registered two cases, one at Infocity police station and another at Tamando police station after recovering the body,” Bhubaneswar DCP U S Dash told reporters after visiting the site.

The body was sent to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for autopsy and further investigation is underway, police said.

The DCP said: “The man had made a call to his family members and informed that he was with two youths. Later, the family members claimed to have received a ransom call.”

He said the police are investigating the allegation of kidnapping and the demand for ransom.

A Special Squad has been formed for probing the case, Dash added.

Senior officials said that all the CCTV cameras around the spot where Manish's body was recovered are being thoroughly examined.

