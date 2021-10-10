Varanasi, October 10: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra chanted 'Jai Mata Di' before her speech at the Varanasi rally on Sunday in a bid to counter BJP and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Hindutva style. "I am observing fast in navratras and today, let's start with prayers to the goddess," she said, chanting shlokas and then asking the public to join her in saying "Jai Mata Di".

This is not the first time that Priyanka has showcased her religiosity. On the first day of Navratri, she visited the Mari Mata Mandir in Lucknow and offered prayers. She has been seen wearing a chain of rudraksh beads and often has posted her pictures in different temples. Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams Narendra Modi, Says ‘PM Came to Lucknow but Did Not Meet Kin of Victims’.

Congress MLC Deepak Singh said: "She chanted 'Jai Mata Di' as Goddess Durga will destroy demons in this Navratra... the demons who are destroying peoples' lives and livelihoods." Addressing the rally, Priyanka Gandhi took on the Central and state governments on the issue of farmers and injustice to the poor.

