Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said senior party leaders will highlight the Centre's efforts toward the welfare of poor people under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting.

BJP is all set to hold a national executive meeting on July 2 and 3 at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

"Owing to COVID, we couldn't hold a big meeting in the past two years. Senior leaders would now get a chance to chalk out a strategy. We would get to highlight the Centre's efforts toward the welfare of the poor under eight years of PM Modi's leadership," Thakur told ANI.

He further stated that the BJP top brass will also discuss the ways to strengthen the party, keeping in mind the upcoming state assembly elections.

"With more state elections on the horizon, we would also decide how we can further strengthen the party," the minister added.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said, "After 18 years, a national executive committee is being held in Hyderabad... The city is decked up. National leaders, CMs, and other leaders are visiting 119 constituencies wherein a massive public rally is supposed to be held on July 3. We are expecting a huge crowd."

According to a senior BJP leader, the expansion of the party will be the key agenda of the meeting. They will also discuss areas where there is a need to induct more party workers, sources said.

There will be a photo exhibition where the senior leaders and photos from the earlier national executive meet and important events will be exhibited today at 6 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on July 2 and is likely to address the meeting.

"Tomorrow, PM Modi will be arriving in Begumpet. We will have a public reception there," added NV Subhash.

"National executive meeting will start from 3 p.m. tomorrow and will continue till July 3 evening. At 6.30 pm July 3 pm will arrive at Parade Ground where a massive rally and public speech are organized...These three days will be influencing, wherein people will turn in favour of BJP," said NV Subhash.

Expansion of the party, the 2024 general election, and new party policies are likely to be on the meeting agenda, a party source said.

Posters, banners, and flags have been put up in Hyderabad ahead of BJP's two-day national executive meeting.

BJP national president JP Nadda is expected to arrive in Telanagana's capital today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and other top leaders are yet to arrive in Hyderabad. (ANI)

