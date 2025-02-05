New Delhi, [India], February 5 (ANI): Deepak Kumar Kedia, Inspector General (IG) Headquarters, National Security Guard (NSG), has been honoured with the 'CA in Public Service' Award by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for his exceptional contributions to public service, particularly in law enforcement and national security, according to an official statement.

Adding another accolade to his illustrious career, he was honoured with the 'CA in Public Service' Award by the ICAI at the World Forum of Accountants Meet in New Delhi on February 1.

Earlier, on the Republic Day, he was also awarded with the prestigious 'President Medal for Distinguished Service', a testament to his exceptional contributions to law enforcement and national security, the statement said.

According to the statement, Kedia's distinguished career spans both finance and policing. Kedia, also known as the 'CA in Uniform, before joining the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1999, has worked with the Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Rourkela Steel Plant, in the Finance and Accounts Department.

Kedia has an impressive academic background, including being a Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS), Cost and Management Accountant (CMA), and Bachelor of Laws (LLB). He also holds a Master of Arts in Anti-Corruption Studies from the International Anti-Corruption Academy, Vienna, Austria, the statement said.

Throughout his career, Kedia has held several key positions, including Superintendent of Police in Assam, Director (Left Wing Extremism) at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Additional Director at the Enforcement Directorate, and Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) in Assam. In his current role at NSG, he plays a pivotal role in strategic planning, operational oversight, and counter-terrorism efforts, according to the statement.

The statement highlights that his leadership, dedication, and multifaceted expertise have earned him widespread recognition, further solidifying his reputation as a distinguished officer serving the nation with integrity and excellence. (ANI)

