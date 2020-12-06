Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI): A senior police official was on Sunday taken into custody by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) inKamareddy district of Telangana for allegedly amassing wealth worth over Rs 2 crore illegally.

On December 4, a case was registered against the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)of Kamareddy sub-division as he had acquired assets allegedly by corrupt and dubious means,an ACB press release said here.

Searches were conducted at various places in Hyderabad, Nalgonda and Kamareddy districts and it was revealed that the police official had the assets in the form of cash, gold, open plots, agriculture lands, residential housesto the tune of Rs 2,11,84,109, the release said. The ACB sleuths said they also found somelive ammunition, cartridges and empty shells of different weapons, including AK-47, at the DSP's residence here. But, the DSP did not give any satisfactory account for their possession, they added.

