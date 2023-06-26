Shimla, Jun 26 (PTI) Sensitivity, vigilance and awareness are important factors in the fight against drug menace, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

He was presiding over a function on the 'International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking' here.

Expressing concern over the increasing number of youths falling into the trap of drug addiction, he emphasised the need for a robust infrastructure to effectively treat and rehabilitate individuals trapped in the quagmire of drug addiction.

He said that Gram Sabha will be held in the near future to involve all sections of society in the drug de-addiction campaign. He sought public cooperation to eradicate the menace and urged people to report about drug peddlers to the police.

In a statement issued here, he said drug addiction has severe physical and mental repercussions, impacting the entire families. He stressed the importance of communication between parents and children to prevent drug abuse.

The chief minister expressed concern about the sale of drugs near educational institutions, leading to the addiction of youth. He said that 400 related cases were registered and over 300 people arrested in Shimla alone in the past six months.

A Vidhan Sabha resolution has been sent to the Union Government, seeking amendments to the Narcotics Act for strictest actions against drug peddlers, he added.

He said the government plans to establish two drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centers in the state. About 50 bighas land near Shimla has been identified for constructing one of these centres and sufficient funds would be allocated for the purpose.

On the occasion, awards were presented to the Deputy Commissioners of Kangra, Mandi, and Una for their efforts in their respective districts.

Similarly, the Commissioner of the State Taxes and Excise Department, the Directors of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Women and Child Development, Director Health Services and Director Higher Education were also awarded for their contributions in the campaign against drug abuse.

Among NGOs, Gunjan Sanstha Dharamshala, Manav Kalyan Samiti Chaupal, and the District Red Cross Society Kullu were honoured for their noteworthy work in the field of drug de-addiction.

The Chief Minister administered the oath of drug prevention to all the attendees, including those virtually connected from the districts, blocks and panchayat levels during the function held in Shimla.

The CM also inaugurated a Drugs De-addiction cum Rehabilitation Centre in New Shimla.

