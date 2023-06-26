Mysuru, June 26:Three persons, including a juvenile, were arrested for allegedly hacking two elderly men to death, said police on Monday, adding that the crime was committed for Rs 485. The police stated that the trio committed the crime to get money for drugs.

Police said that after the double murder, the accused took away Rs 485 from the deceased. The Hunsur police arrested the three and sent two of them to judicial custody while the juvenile was sent to a remand home. The two adult accused have been identified as Abhishek andTousif Ahmad Khan. The victims have been identified as 70-year-old Venkatesh, a watchman and his friend Shanmug. Both were hacked to death by the three accused, said the police.

Police explained that Tousif was a drug addict and also a drug peddler. He was close to other two accused persons and killed the two men who were working at a wood factory. The accused later took away Rs 485 from them. Shanmuga was a mentally challenged man and he was staying with Venkatesh. Both were killed after being attacked with iron rods by the accused.

The police got clues from the CCTV footage and nabbed the accused. The police said that the accused confessed that they killed the two aged persons for a few hundred rupees.

