Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) was a long-awaited project that would ease the heavy load on Mumbai's existing airports. He assured that the sentiments of the local people regarding the naming of the airport would be respected and appropriate action would be taken after discussions.

Speaking to media persons in Pune after a meeting and greeting programme with local party workers on Friday, Ajit Pawar said, "First of all, let the airport start functioning properly. The take-offs and landings will take around 45 more days. Once the inauguration has taken place after dignitaries have given their time to do so, the remaining works begin to progress rapidly."

He added that the new airport was essential built given the growing air traffic in Mumbai.

"There is already a heavy load on Mumbai's existing airports, so the Navi Mumbai airport was much needed. Mumbai is a very important city; people living there frequently travel within the country and abroad. The airport has been designed with the capacity to handle the movement of around 9 crore (90 million) passengers. The airport is almost fully ready; the few remaining works will also be completed on time," he said.

Responding to the ongoing debate over the naming of the airport, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the government would take a decision keeping public sentiments in mind.

"The sentiments of the local people will be respected, and whatever appropriate action is required will be taken. In this matter, the Chief Minister himself has held discussions with representatives of the locals. When such demands arise, decisions are taken after considering the opinion of the majority and the will of the people," Pawar added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the people of Maharashtra on the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai Airport and a new Metro line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Congratulations to the people of Maharashtra on the inauguration of Navi Mumbai Airport and a new Metro line by PM Shri @narendramodiJi today (Wednesday)," Shah said in a post on X.

"The new airport will make travel seamless through technology, and the new metro line will ensure fast, easy, and comfortable commuting. Gratitude to Modi Ji for the landmark projects," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), marking one of India's most ambitious infrastructure projects and a defining milestone in the nation's aviation journey.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, "Mumbai's long wait was over as the city had now received its second international airport. The Navi Mumbai International Airport will play a major role in establishing the region as Asia's biggest connectivity hub."

"The Navi Mumbai International Airport is a project that exemplifies the vision of a developed India," the Prime Minister said after inaugurating the airport.

"It is built on the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and its design, resembling a lotus flower, makes it a living symbol of culture and prosperity. This new airport will connect Maharashtra's farmers directly with the international supply chain, including supermarkets in Europe and the Middle East," he said.

"This means that the farmers' freshest produce -- fruits, flowers, vegetables and the products of our fisherfolk -- will be able to reach the global market rapidly. For the small and micro-scale industries in the area, this infrastructure will reduce logistical costs. It is set to attract increased investment, fostering the creation of new industries and ventures. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the people of Maharashtra and Mumbai on the establishment of this airport," he added. (ANI)

