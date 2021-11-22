New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Sepoy Hari Singh of 55th Rashtriya Rifles received the Shaurya Chakra posthumously for killing a terrorist and injuring another in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

Today, his wife Radha Bai received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred two Kirti Chakras, including one posthumous, one Vir Chakra and 10 Shaurya Chakras, including two posthumous, to the personnel of Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-1) at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi on Monday morning.

The gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty.

Ministry of Defence, in a press release, informed today that the President also conferred 13 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, two Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of an exceptional order. (ANI)

