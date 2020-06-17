India News | Set Up at Least One New Project in Maha: CM Thackeray

Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 11:36 PM IST
Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday appealed industry leaders to set up at least one project in the state under his government's "Make in Maharashtra" initiative.

Speaking to a group of industrialists through video conference, Thackeray assured that clearances for new projects would be expedited.

He stressed the need for "Make in Maharashtra" to strengthen the country's industrial position, an official release said here.

The interaction had been organised by the CII.

Those who spoke during the session included Harsh Goenka, chairman, RPG enterprises; Jamshed Godrej, chairman and MD Godrej and BoyceManufacturing Ltd; Naushad Forbes, co chairman of Forbes Marshal;B Thiagrajan, deputy chairman CII (western region) and MD Blue star Ltd.

Citing MoUs of Rs 16,000 crore signed earlier this week, Thackeray said it is important to note that even in times of coronavirus pandemic, industries want to invest in Maharashtra.

The CM also said that wherever necessary, work-from- home culture needs to be encouraged.

In Mumbai, 50 per cent population lives in slums, the chief minister said.

"My father (late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray) had a dream of giving the poor houses of their own. In the post coronavirus era, it will be our focus," he said.

"Dharavi redevelopment will also be a priority. The government's efforts have paid off and the pandemic has been contained in the slum pocket," Thackeray pointed out.

His government will also focus on strengthening the telecom network in the state as most of the work is now happening online, the chief minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

