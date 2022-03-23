New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) A BJP MP urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to set up a panel headed by a Supreme Court judge to bring out the truth of the atrocities committed in Jammu and Kashmir against groups such as Kashmiri Pandits and Dalits.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah for abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Haryana's Rohtak Arvind Sharma said it was a big step for the country's integrity.

"We are seeing through various mediums what happened in Kashmir, how efforts were made to trample upon Kashmiri Pandits, Gurjars, Dalits and others," he said during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha.

"But to bring out the truth, I would urge the home minister to constitute a high-level inquiry panel headed by a sitting Supreme Court judge," Sharma said.

