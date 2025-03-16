Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 16 (ANI): Seven aides of the jailed MP Amritpal Singh who will be brought back to Punjab from the Assam jail after NSA detention ends will be arrested under FIR number 39 with strict investigation to be made against them, said a senior police official.

Speaking to ANI, DIG (Border Range) Satinder Singh said "I want to make it clear to you that NSA detention of some of these seven people is going to end tomorrow and others in next two days. We are going to arrest them under FIR number 39. We will be taking the investigation forward."

"This arrest will deliver a message to the other people to be mindful and not take the law into their own hands. Strict action will be taken against anyone who takes the law into their own hands," the DIG further stated.

The seven were detained in connection with the 2023 Ajnala Police Station attack incident and have been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail for the past two years.

Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Satinder Singh said that the seven who are being brought back on arrest remand are Basant Singh, Bhagwant Singh Bajekhana, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Sarabjit Kalsi, Ranjeet Kalsi, Gurinder Pal Singh Gurri Aujla, Harjeet Singh alias Chacha and Kulwant Singh.

DIG (Border Range) said, "As of now, we are recording the arrest of the seven people and bringing them here. We are recording this arrest in connection with the Ajnala matter. We will take them in remand and see what is to be done next."

"I won't be able to say anything further than that we are bringing these seven back on arrest remand in connection with the attack on the Ajnala Police Station. We will take the investigation forward," the DIG said, speaking to ANI.

Amritpal Singh, who won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency as an independent candidate, is originally a resident of Jallu Kheda village in Amritsar.

He used to live in Dubai prior to his return to Punjab in 2022, after the death of Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu. After his return, he became the chief of Deep Sidhu's pro-Khalistani organisation, Waris Punjab De.

He was arrested from Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters on February 23, 2023, staged a protest at the Ajnala police station and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides, who was taken into custody for making inflammatory and pro-Khalistan statements. (ANI)

