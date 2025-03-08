Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 8 (ANI): Seven people were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged down a slope near Fafri in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday, officials said.

The victims were travelling from Ghundna to Fafri when the accident occurred.

Upon receiving the information, locals and rescue teams rushed to the spot, and all the injured were taken to the Government Medical College in Doda for treatment.

The injured have been identified as Irfan Ahmed (40), Nazim Butt (18), Mubashir Hussain (18), Adil Hussain (30), Ashiq Ali (16), Yasir Hamid (18) and Mozim Shafi (19).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

