Kolkata, March 8: At least seven people were killed in an inferno in a multi-storeyed New Koilaghat building here on Strand Road which houses the zonal offices of Eastern and South Eastern Railways on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Out of them, four were firefighters, one assistant sub-inspector posted at the Hare Street police station and one RPF personnel, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Basu said. The seventh victim is yet to be identified, he said. West Bengal: Fire Breaks Out in a Building at Kolkata's Strand Road.

Visuals from the Spot:

It's very sad. Ex gratia of Rs 10 lakhs each will be given to the kin of the deceased and government job will be given to one family member: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the fire incident site #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/UcwZbCU5FK — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2021

The fire is now under control and the cooling process is on, he said. Banerjee, who rushed to the spot in the city's central business district, announced the state government will pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed in the blaze and government job to a kin of each victim. The fire broke out in the 13th floor of the sprawling building at around 6.10 pm. It also has a computerised ticket booking centre on its ground floor.

