India News | Chhari-Dhandh Becomes Gujarat's Fifth and Kutch's First Ramsar Site

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 31 (ANI): Banni's jewel Chhari-Dhandh has been officially declared a Ramsar Site. It is now Gujarat's fifth and Kutch's first wetland of international importance. With the inclusion of the Chhari Dhandh Bird Sanctuary from the Kutch district, the total number of Ramsar Sites in Gujarat has increased to five.

Providing further details in this regard, Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia stated that with Chhari-Dhandh Bird Sanctuary receiving the status of a Ramsar Site, positive changes will occur in the fields of environmental conservation, biodiversity, local development, and global recognition, according to a release.

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He stated that Gujarat has always remained at the forefront of wetland conservation and management. More than 21 per cent of the country's total wetland area is located in Gujarat, which is the highest among all states. Gujarat's wetlands are spread over approximately 3.5 million hectares, accounting for about 17.8 per cent of the state's total geographical area.

The minister stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government is continuously striving for environmental conservation, biodiversity, and wetland management. The state has several wetland-based protected areas, such as the Marine National Park and Sanctuary, Khijadiya Sanctuary, Nalsarovar Sanctuary, Chhari Dhandh, Little Rann of Kutch-Wild Ass Sanctuary, and Porbandar Bird Sanctuary, the release said.

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The Gir Foundation, based in Gandhinagar, is actively engaged in scientific research, monitoring programmes, and wetland research and documentation to assess the status of wetland ecosystems in Gujarat.

He said that a new milestone has been added to eco-tourism and environmental conservation in Kutch. Located on the edge of the Banni region, considered Asia's largest grassland, the Chhari-Dhandh Conservation Reserve has been officially declared a wetland of international importance, a Ramsar Site.

After Nalsarovar, Thol, Khijadiya, and Wadhvana, Chhari-Dhandh has become Gujarat's fifth and Kutch's first Ramsar Site. He stated that the international recognition granted to Chhari-Dhandh Bird Sanctuary as a Ramsar Site is a matter of pride for Gujarat. It provides global recognition to the state's efforts in environmental conservation, the release said.

This recognition will ensure long-term conservation of the Chhari-Dhandh wetland, strengthen its role as a safe habitat for migratory and resident birds, and enable special measures for the conservation of rare and endangered species. In addition, the Ramsar status will promote eco-tourism in the region, creating new employment and income opportunities for local communities. There will also be a significant increase in environmental awareness, educational activities, and community participation.

Forest and Environment Minister of State Pravin Mali stated that Gujarat already has Nalsarovar, Thol, Khijadiya, and Wadhvana Bird Sanctuaries recognised as Ramsar Sites. With the inclusion of Chhari-Dhandh Bird Sanctuary, the state's commitment to environmental conservation and wetland management will be further strengthened. At the national level, out of India's total 115 National Wetlands, eight National Wetlands are located in Gujarat.

In addition, the state has 19 wetlands recognised as Important Bird and Biodiversity Areas, providing crucial habitats for migratory as well as resident birds. The Minister conveyed congratulations to all the people of Gujarat on this achievement.

Notably, the Patna Bird Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh and Chhari Dhandh in Gujarat have received international recognition. On 02 February 2026, ahead of 'World Wetlands Day', Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav announced the inclusion of two new wetlands in India's Ramsar Network on the social media platform 'X'.

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India's Ramsar Network has increased from 26 sites in 2014 to 98 sites now, reflecting an increase of more than 276 per cent. This international recognition demonstrates India's strong commitment to environmental protection and wetland conservation.

In the Kutchi language, 'Chhari' means saline and 'Dhandh' means shallow lake. Spread over approximately 227 square kilometres (22,700 hectares), this wetland possesses a unique ecosystem situated between desert and grassland. In the year 2008, it was declared Gujarat's first 'Conservation Reserve,' the release said.

More than 250 species of birds have been recorded at Chhari-Dhandh. During winter, around 25,000 to 40,000 migratory birds such as Common Cranes (Kunj), Sociable Lapwings, and Great White Pelicans migrate here from Siberia, Central Asia, and Europe. In addition, Lesser Flamingos and Greater Flamingos (Hanj) as well as Sarus Cranes, are also seen here.

Moreover, endangered species such as the Dalmatian Pelican, Oriental Darter, Black-necked Stork, and several raptors are found here. Not only birds, but this region also serves as an important habitat for wildlife such as Chinkara, Desert Fox, Caracal, Desert Cat, and Wolf, the release said.

The continuous efforts of the Chief Wildlife Warden of Gujarat Dr. Jaipal Singh, the Gandhinagar Wildlife Wing team, the Chief Conservator of Forests (Kutch Forest Circle, Bhuj), and the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Kutch (West) Forest Division, Bhuj, have been decisive in securing this international recognition. Under continuous guidance from the state and central governments (Wetland Division), scientific efforts undertaken for wetland conservation and preservation of its biodiversity have resulted in this achievement.

With the Ramsar Site status, Chhari-Dhandh will now gain global recognition, leading to the development of eco-tourism in Kutch and increased local employment opportunities. At the same time, avenues have opened for funding and technical assistance as per international standards for the conservation of this area. (ANI)

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