Bengaluru, Apr 19 (PTI) Karnataka government has constituted a seven-member cabinet sub-committee headed by Home Minister G Parameshwara to review the progress made so far in the implementation of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project, and to make appropriate recommendations regarding the steps to be taken in the future.

The other members of the committee are Ministers -- H K Patil, K H Muniyappa, M B Patil, H C Mahadevappa, Satish Jarkiholi, and Krishna Byre Gowda.

The cabinet last week had authorised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to constitute the sub-committee.

"This Cabinet Sub-Committee shall consult with legal experts and subject matter experts and submit its report within 2 months on the action to be taken legally," an official note said, adding that the Public Works Department shall provide necessary assistance to the committee.

Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE) has been accused of violating the framework agreement with the government while implementing the project, official sources said.

