Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu), Nov 16 (PTI) Seven men, who brazenly assaulted two police head constables after snatching their batons at Rajapalayam near here were arrested, police said on Saturday.

A hunt is on to trace out and nab two others who have been absconding. The two head constables, while on night patrol, had asked a couple of inebriated men near a bar in Rajayapalam to disperse without creating a ruckus. But, much to their shock, a group of men surrounded the policemen and attacked them.

A video clip, capturing the assault, went viral on social media and some unidentified men could be seen snatching the lathis from the police and thrashing them.

One of the head constables falls down, and gets beaten mercilessly and when the other cop tries to intervene, he too gets flogged. The duo were later rescued by a police team. The incident reportedly happened on Friday night.

