New Delhi, November 16: Days after Justice Sanjiv Khanna took charge as the Chief Justice of India, a new circular was issued on Saturday regarding the hearing of cases in the Supreme Court. According to the circular, regular hearing matters will not be listed on Wednesdays and Thursdays. SC on Menstrual Hygiene: Supreme Court Directs Centre To Look Into Ground Situation on Menstrual Hygiene After Implementing National Policy.

"Henceforth, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays after notice miscellaneous matters, including Transfer Petitions and Bail Matters shall be listed and no regular hearing matter shall be listed on Wednesday and Thursday till further orders. "Special Bench or Part-Heard matter, whether miscellaneous or regular hearing which are directed to be listed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays shall be listed in the post-lunch session or as per directions of the Competent Authority," the circular said. Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Sex Trafficking; Asks Centre To Establish Comprehensive Rehabilitation Framework for Victims.

According to current practice, fresh admission matters are listed on Mondays and Fridays, also called miscellaneous days. Tuesdays and Thursdays are designated for regular hearing matters, where final hearings of cases take place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)