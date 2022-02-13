Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) Seven more COVID-19 deaths and 2,177 fresh cases were recorded in Rajasthan on Sunday, the state health department said.

Two deaths each were reported in Ajmer and Jaipur and one death each in Bikaner, Jalore, and Udaipur, it said.

The new 2,177 infections included 569 in Jaipur, 137 in Alwar, 115 in Jodhpur, 103 in Nagaur, 98 each in Ganganagar and Ajmer, data shared by the department said.

As per the data, 4,510 more people were cured of COVID-19.

At present, 21,064 infected people are under treatment in the state, it stated.

A total of 9,463 people have died in the state so far.

