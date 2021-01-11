Mangaluru, Jan 11 (PTI) Seven more crows were found dead at different places in the city on Monday, amid fears of bird flu spread in neighbouring Kerala.

Official sources said the samples from the crows were collected and sent for testing.

Three crows were found on the road near Pacchanady dumping yard, two near Shaktinagar housing colony and two more near Kuppepadavu school road, the sources said.

Health department officials visited the spots and collected the samples.

Six crows were found dead at Manjanady near here recently and samples collected from them had tested negative for bird flu.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar had said on January 9 that there was no case of bird flu in Karnataka and all tests done so far have turned negative.

Bird flu has been reported in parts of Alappuzha and Kottayam districts in neighboring Kerala, prompting officials to cull birds, including ducks and chicken there.

