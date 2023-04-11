New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Following the reports of alleged sexual harassment of girls during college fests, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday asked the police, Delhi University and the colleges concerned to submit an Action Taken Report by April 18.

In the latest incident on March 28, some outsiders entered the Indraprastha College For Women during a fest and allegedly harassed the girls. It was further alleged that the boys even tried to break into the hostel girls studying at the college.

The DCW issued recommendations to Delhi Police, Delhi University and the college regarding the sexual harassment of girls at the college's annual fest, who allegedly scaled the college's boundary wall.

"The Delhi Commission for Women took suo mom cognizance of the recent case of sexual harassment with several girls in the college fest at IP college, Delhi University. It was reported that on 28.03.2023, men barged into IP college during a fest and molested several girls. They even allegedly shouted slogans, "Miranda IP dono hamara. Miranda nahi choda to IP bhi nahi chodenge," read a notice by the women's panel.

"Further, the Commission observed that after the IP college incident, several girl students protested for many days against the alleged apathy of IP college officials and the failure of the system in protecting them," it read.

Earlier, on April 3, Maliwal summoned Delhi Police and Delhi University officials to appear before the commission.

According to the official notice, the police, DU and the college authorities have to appear before the panel with a list of guidelines and the mechanisms that they have put in place to ensure that there is no recurrence of such incidents.

"NOW THEREFORE you are hereby summoned to appear before the Commission for this purpose aforementioned on 06/0412023 at 02.00 PM. If you fail to comply with this order without lawful excuse, you will be subjected to the consequences of non-attendance as provided in law," read the official notice from DCW.

"In 2020, some people forced their way into Gargi College premises during a fest and molested the girl students. Again, in 2022, some male students forced their way into Miranda College and harassed the girl students. These incidents are emerging repeatedly in colleges of Delhi University which raise serious concerns regarding the safety of girl students therein, especially during a college fest," read the notice.

Earlier, on March 29, the DCW chief took suo moto cognisance and issued a notice to Delhi Police and Indraprastha College principal on reports of sexual harassment of students during the annual fest.

The Commission demanded a copy of the FIR registered in the matter along with details of the arrested accused. The Commission has also sought details of security arrangements made by Delhi Police and college authorities during the fest. (ANI)

