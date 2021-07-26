Amritsar (Punjab), Jul 26 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday claimed that the religious code of conduct was violated during Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's recent visit to Gurdwara Sri Nanakmatta Sahib.

The SGPC is the apex religious body of the Sikhs.

SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur said the gurdwara has its own code of conduct which no one should violate, according to a statement.

It said the violation of the gurdwara's code of conduct has hurt the Sikh sentiments.

Kaur said a letter would be written to the management committee of Gurdwara Sri Nanakmatta Sahib in Nanakmatta in Uttarakhand seeking clarification on the matter.

She said Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has also constituted a three-member committee to investigate the matter and submit a report.

