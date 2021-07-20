Amritsar, Jul 20 (PTI) The SGPC on Tuesday said it will organise religious congregations to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur.

The “Gurmat Samagams” will be organised in Punjab as well as other states of the country.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Jagir Kaur said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, events related to 400th “Parkash Purb” of the ninth Sikh Guru were earlier conducted with limitations and it has been decided if the situation stays favourable, the events will be organised again.

It has been decided by the executive committee of the SGPC to open stores of generic medicines, along with laboratories, at historic gurdwaras, she said.

Kaur said the SGPC would soon construct new “sarais” to extend the accommodation facility to the pilgrims visiting the Golden Temple.

Regarding the old building structures found during a excavation outside the Darbar Sahib complex here, Kaur said, "A team from the Archaeological Department has today visited the site and if it is related to the Sikh history, it will be preserved."

