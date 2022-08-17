New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday emphasised on the importance of human intelligence towards countering terrorism, especially the crucial role played by district level police officers in identifying emerging terror hotspots.

Shah said this while inaugurating the National Security Strategies (NSS) Conference 2022, which brings a unique mix of top leadership addressing national security challenges alongside cutting edge police officers and security practitioners and experts from specialised fields.

The home minister emphasised upon the importance of human intelligence towards countering terrorism, underscoring the crucial role of district level police officers in identifying emerging terror hotspots, officials quoted Shah as saying.

Shah also said it has been the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure a safe and secure nation by strengthening all aspects of national security mechanism.

The two-day conference is being attended by the Union home secretary, deputy NSA, DGPs and IGPs of all states and Union territories and DGs of CAPFs.

The conference is being attended by 600 officers from across the country, physically and virtually.

On the first day of the conference, deliberations were held on various subjects of national security, including counter-terrorism, radicalisation, issues pertaining to crypto currencies, counter rogue drone technology and challenges posed by Maoist outfits.

The home minister also inaugurated the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) developed by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

This system will help in quick and easy disposal of cases with the help of centralised finger print database, the officials said.

Shah will be addressing the conference on the concluding day on Thursday.

