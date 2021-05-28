New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not attending a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on cyclone relief measures in her state and alleged that she has put "arrogance above public welfare".

Modi on Friday visited Odisha and West Bengal and held review meetings in both the states on the post-cyclone situation.

"Mamata Didi's conduct today is an unfortunate low. Cyclone Yaas has affected several common citizens and the need of the hour is to assist those affected. Sadly, Didi has put arrogance above public welfare and today's petty behaviour reflects that," Shah tweeted.

During the prime minister's tour, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the meeting with him in Odisha, while Banerjee skipped the meeting in her state.

She, however, submitted a report to the prime minister on the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas in the state, and sought a Rs 20,000-crore package for redevelopment of the worst-affected areas.

As the West Bengal chief minister, Banerjee's relations with the central government and the BJP top brass have been far from smooth as she has often accused them of using central agencies and also the governor's office to harass her government.

