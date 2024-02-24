Bhopal, Feb 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Madhya Pradesh on Sunday to review the BJP's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the party's state unit chief VD Sharma said.

Shah will visit Gwalior, Khajuraho and Bhopal and hold meetings with party functionaries and also address a public meeting, Sharma said.

"He will give party workers the mantra for victory in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls," Sharma told reporters on Saturday.

Terming Shah as the architect of the BJP's resounding victory in the 2023 Assembly polls in MP, Sharma said he will reach Gwalior at noon and address a meeting of the management committees of all four Lok Sabha seats under the Gwalior-Chambal cluster.

"At 2:40pm, Shah will reach Khajuraho and address committees of 2,293 booths of the Lok Sabha seat there. He will reach Bhopal at 5pm and address a Prabuddhjan (eminent persons and intellectuals) meet at Kushabhau Thakre convention centre. Shah will also unveil a statue of Kushabhau Thakre at the convention centre," Sharma added.

The BJP will win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sharma claimed.

