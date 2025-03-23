Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday paid tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and remembered their sacrifice for the nation's freedom on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas.

The SP leader also remembered Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary today. He emphasised that these revolutionaries had a vision of a socialist India, where people would thrive in prosperity and justice would prevail.

"Bhagat Singh dreamed of a socialist India, free from exploitation, where prosperity and happiness reigned, and arbitrary power would no longer oppress the people," Yadav said.

He also hailed Ram Manohar Lohia for his relentless struggle against injustice, stating that Lohia's principles continue to guide the party's efforts today.

Yadav pledged that, amidst growing inflation and the financial struggles faced by farmers, the Samajwadi Party will continue to work towards fulfilling the vision dreamed by these great leaders and ensure a better future for every citizen. ""These brave revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives for the nation envisioned a Samajwadi society. Bhagat Singh dreamed of a socialist India where, after independence, the people would thrive in prosperity and happiness, and where illegal arbitrariness would cease to exist. Ram Manohar Lohia, who led the fight against injustice and exploitation, provided us with valuable principles, and today, we continue to follow in his footsteps. As we remember him today, we pledge to address the rising inflation, the neglect of farmers, and their ongoing financial struggles. We are committed to fulfilling their dreams," said Yadav.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev.

PM Modi took to social media platform X and said their "fearless pursuit of freedom and justice" continues to inspire everyone."Today, our nation remembers the supreme sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. Their fearless pursuit of freedom and justice continues to inspire us all," the Prime Minister wrote, reflecting on their significant contributions to India's independence movement.

PM Modi also remembered Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary, describing him as a visionary leader, fierce freedom fighter, and an icon of social justice.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the three martyrs on, remembering their contributions to India's fight for freedom.

"On the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, I pay my humble tribute to them," he posted on X.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X to honour the memory of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, who made the supreme sacrifice for India's independence.

Shah shared a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on their contributions to the freedom movement and the values they instilled in the youth of the nation.

"I pay my humble tribute to Martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on 'Martyr's Day' by remembering them who made the supreme sacrifice for Mother India," Shah wrote on social media.

'"Earlier, Congress President and Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to the martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on Martyrs' Day.

Kharge shared a powerful quote, reflecting the spirit of the revolutionaries, "Main zulmat-e-shab mein le ke nikloonga apne dar-manda caravan ko... sharar-fishaan hogi aah meri, nafas mera shola-baar hoga"(I will emerge from the darkness of the night, carrying my caravan of helplessness... My breath will be a spark, my soul will burn like a flame.)"The revolutionary spirit and thoughts of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev will remain immortal. We pay humble tribute to these immortal martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the motherland," he added. (ANI)

