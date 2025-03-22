Shaheed Diwas 2025, also known as Martyr’s Day will be marked on March 23. This annual commemoration is a reminder of the sacrifices that India’s great freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru. March 23 marks the day that they were executed for their protest for independence. Every year, on this day, people remember the short but impactful lives of these heroes and try to promote their values and teachings to one and all. As we prepare to celebrate Shaheed Diwas 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day.

Shaheed Diwas or Martyr’s Day 2025 Date

It is interesting to note that India has several observances of Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day. While each one honours key people from the country who sacrificed their lives for the betterment and progress of India, the most commonly celebrated holidays of Martyrs' Day and Shaheed Diwas are January 30 and March 23. While January 30 marks the day that the father of our nation - Mahatma Gandhiji were brutally shot dead; March 23 aims to honour Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Shaheed Diwas Significance

There are various key reasons that the observance of Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas are important to mark. The most important reason is that it helps us truly understand the complicated past of our country and the steps that various people had to take to make sure that India was a free country. The celebration is focused on honouring the heroes who laid their lives for what they believed in and helps ued to achieve the freedom we so easily take for granted.

There are over 8 Shaheed Diwas celebrations that are marked across the year - starting with Janaury 30, which marks the death anniversary of Gandhi ji, and going on till the celebration of Martrys' Day on November 24 to commemorate death anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on 24 November 1674. We hope that this Shaheed Diwas celebration helps you to truly understand the history of India’s freedom struggle and to celebrate their core values that were instrumental in setting the country free.

