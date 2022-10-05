Srinagar, Oct 5 (PTI) National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks that the Gupkar model gave stones and guns to the youth of Kashmir, asking if so, why had the prime minister invited them for meetings over the situation in the Union territory.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration is an alliance of six mainstream political parties, including the NC and the Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seeking the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, which was revoked by the Centre in August 2019.

During his speech at a public rally in Baramulla, Shah had said the Gupkar model gave the country the Pulwama attack in February 2019 where 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden vehicle on the force's convoy at Lethpora.

In response, the former chief minister of the erstwhile state said the Pulwama attack took place when Jammu and Kashmir was under the central rule with Satyapal Malik as the governor.

“@HMOIndia @AmitShah ji says 'Gupkar model gave us Pulwama attack.' Just to remind everyone that Pulwama attack happened when J&K was under central (BJP) rule with their handpicked Satyapal Malik running the state from Raj Bhavan,” the NC vice president wrote on Twitter.

If the Gupkar model gave guns and stones to the youth of Kashmir, “Why on earth are PM & other senior leaders inviting these ‘Gupkar leaders' to meetings in Delhi?” he sought to know.

He was referring to an all-party meeting convened by the prime minister in June last year.

In a separate tweet, the NC said it will respond to Shah's charges on Thursday as the list of the party's contribution to the development of Jammu and Kashmir was rather exhaustive.

“We are grateful to @HMOIndia @AmitShah ji for challenging Dr. Farooq Sb to account for @jknc_'s contribution to the development of J&K. As the list is rather exhaustive, please expect our response tomorrow,” the party said in a tweet.

Mehbooba Mufti said her party does not need validation for its contribution towards the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir and that the BJP has nothing to show except its “broken record of dynastic rule”.

“Dedicating his speech to answer my questions, HM forgets that Mufti sahab (Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) was CM for just 3.5 years & doesn't need validation from him (Shah) for his work for welfare of J&K. Even after ruling J&K directly since 2018, BJP has nothing to show except their broken record of dynastic rule,” Mufti said in a tweet.

